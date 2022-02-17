ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 6534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,450 ($33.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,040 ($41.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,850 ($52.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,684.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

