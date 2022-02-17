Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.80.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,611,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.