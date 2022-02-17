Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 197.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

