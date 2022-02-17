Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $8.99 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $184.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

