Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.92

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 54711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.73.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

