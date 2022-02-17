Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.98).

AT1 opened at €5.60 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.42 and a 200-day moving average of €5.93. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

