Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 15,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total transaction of C$841,864.50.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total transaction of C$867,403.50.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 46.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.77. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$27.71 and a one year high of C$60.64.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$453.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$363.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

