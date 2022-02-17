Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 15,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total transaction of C$841,864.50.
Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total transaction of C$867,403.50.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 46.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.77. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$27.71 and a one year high of C$60.64.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Featured Stories
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.