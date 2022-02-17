Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $122.82, but opened at $134.10. Arista Networks shares last traded at $129.47, with a volume of 26,644 shares.

The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

