Arista Networks (ANET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.50 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $157.00 to $170.00.

2/14/2022 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.44. 2,849,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

