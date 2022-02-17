Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.27). Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 426.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $39.19 on Monday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

