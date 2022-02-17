Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

