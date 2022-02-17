Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.53.
A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arconic (ARNC)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.