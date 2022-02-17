Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arconic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

