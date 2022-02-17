Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Reduced by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,314,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

