Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $38.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

