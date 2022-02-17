ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.
ARB Company Profile
