ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

Get ARB alerts:

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.