AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,143. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock worth $702,905,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.