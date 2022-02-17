Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,771 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.88% of Applied Therapeutics worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

