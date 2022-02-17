Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.25. 86,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

