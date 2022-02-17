Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.750-$2.050 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.
Shares of AMAT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.96. 7,964,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
