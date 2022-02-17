Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,149 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.85. 144,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

