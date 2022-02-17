Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 57,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyÂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

