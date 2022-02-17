Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.51. Anthem has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

