Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 97,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,462,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.