Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Annaly Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 177,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,704,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 117,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.