Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Anebulo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aron R. English bought 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $73,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANEB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

