Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,904. Andersons has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Andersons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Andersons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

