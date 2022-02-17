Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE opened at $40.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

