Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 10,765 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 254,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODA stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.46. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

