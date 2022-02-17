Ancora Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,496,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

