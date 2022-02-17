Ancora Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,075.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 270,647 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 536.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

