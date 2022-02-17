Ancora Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $492.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

