Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ HWEL opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.78.
Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I is based in Winnetka, Illinois.
