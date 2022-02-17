Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ HWEL opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I is based in Winnetka, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.