Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Healthcare Capital Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

