Analysts Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Target Price at $13.67

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $4.29 on Monday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

