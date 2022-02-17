Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $37.14

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TIXT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 104.72. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,220,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

