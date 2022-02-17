Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $30.82

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.82.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,269. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

