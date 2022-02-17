Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $4.83

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

