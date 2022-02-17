Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $34.67

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $91,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,396,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

