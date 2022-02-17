Analysts Set Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $934,460.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $23.98 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

