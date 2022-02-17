Analysts Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $116.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

