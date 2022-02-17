Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $63.58

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($72.73) to €69.60 ($79.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($81.82) to €74.00 ($84.09) in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,446. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

