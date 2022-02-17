Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.27.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,767.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

