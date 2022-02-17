Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.71. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.74. 178,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,670. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.