Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

