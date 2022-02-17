Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.