Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.27 Million

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $902.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the highest is $952.73 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.42.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.49. Roku has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

