Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 883,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,109. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.08.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.