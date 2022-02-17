Analysts Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Largo Resources.
LGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
Shares of LGO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.07 million and a PE ratio of 19.65. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $18.71.
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
