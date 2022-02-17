Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.83. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 258,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

