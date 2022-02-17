Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. 8,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

